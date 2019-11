BMW’s 2 Series lineup is a bit complicated when you take into account the 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer minivans are based on a front-wheel-drive platform similar to the new Gran Coupe, while the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible are RWD. The M Performance models such as the M135i hatchback and the M235i four-door coupe add a bit to the confusion since they’re not fully fledged M cars despite the use of the sought-after letter.



