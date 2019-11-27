BMW Takes A Shot At Tesla Steel Ball Test On Twitter

BMW has only built a handful of trucks over the years, with the most recent one being the X7 luxury pickup unveiled back in July. All workhorses carrying the roundel have been strictly one-off projects, and the chances of seeing a BMW with a bed in the back are slim as the German marque claims there’s no business case for it.



That means the Bavarians are highly unlikely to come out with something along the lines of a Cybertruck competitor, but that didn’t stop BMW’s social media team from having some innocent fun on Twitter. Highlighting the new X5 Protection VR6, the tweet mentions the armored SUV’s bulletproof windows and “splinter protection in case it gets hit by a metal ball.” It’s obviously a reference to the Armor Glass test with a steel ball that didn’t go as planned during Tesla’s reveal of the Cybertruck in L.A.



