We’ve known for a while that BMW was planning to launch the 2-Series Gran Coupe, and now we have official confirmation that the car is a few months away from being unveiled.

Set to premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November before going on sale in global markets next spring, the 2-Series Gran Coupe has been teased for the first time. The image released by the automaker previews the C-pillar, rear fenders, small boot lid spoiler, shark-fin antenna and slim LED taillights.