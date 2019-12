You remember the BMW Concept 4 and its giant grille? Sure you do. The template for the next 4 Series took after the new X7 and 7 Series in having a grille the size of the Moon. Whether you like it or not is somewhat beside the point, as BMW has now said its customers were demanding something “strong.” BMW simply had no choice.

This is coming from BMW product chief Peter Henrich, who recently spoke with Autocar recently to defend its styling choices.