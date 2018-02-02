BMW To Axe European M3 In August Due To Emissions

BMW will end production of the F80-generation M3 in August because the car won’t conform to Europe’s more stringent emissions limits.

A brand spokesman told Autocar that the super-saloon model, which produces 425bhp from its turbocharged straight-six, would need a new particulate filter in order to meet the requirements of the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

The rehomologation process that follows such a change would prevent the updated M3 from making it to market before the next-generation 3 Series is revealed in October. As such, BMW has chosen to pull the car early and end its production alongside the rest of the 3 Series range, rather than keep it in production for longer the way it has with its forebears.



