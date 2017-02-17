BMW To Release 28 New Models By 2021 - Are They THAT Far BEHIND Everyone Else?

Capitalism has spoiled us for choice, making it so that decreasing costs of production and expanding consumer palate has littered our grocery store shelves with multi-colored foods that are sweet, salty, and everything in between. The recent rise in popularity of luxury cars, a strong auto market, and the increase of platform sharing has led luxury automakers to do the same by expanding their lineups drastically. Following suit, BMW will release 28 new models by 2021, claims Auto Motor Und Sport (via BMW Blog).



