BMW To Team Up With Jaguar Land Rover And Co-Develop EV Parts

"Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market," BMW r&d boss Klaus Froehlich said in a statement.

BMW aims to have 12 full-electric models by 2025. Currently the BMW brand's sole battery-powered model is the i3 hatchback. Jaguar Land Rover's first EV is the Jaguar I-Pace.