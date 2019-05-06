BMW To Team Up With Jaguar Land Rover And Co-Develop EV Parts

BMW Group said it will develop its next-generation electric motors, transmission and power electronics with Jaguar Land Rover, unveiling yet another industry alliance designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars.

"Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market," BMW r&d boss Klaus Froehlich said in a statement.

BMW aims to have 12 full-electric models by 2025. Currently the BMW brand's sole battery-powered model is the i3 hatchback. Jaguar Land Rover's first EV is the Jaguar I-Pace.



OMG - Armageddon has struck! BMW is teaming up with Jaguar-LandRover. I guess it could have been worse, the could have teamed up with Peugeot.

I guess BMW is upset with their frenemy "Toyota" about the Supra debacle.

I think the writing in on the wall that in this market where 'consolidation is king' that BMW's days are ultimately numbered.

