BMW Turns Back On 2016 After 5.2% Decrease In December And A Year End Decline Of 9.5%

"December set a new record for our Sports Activity Vehicle sales in the U.S., exceeding 50 percent for the first time ever and firmly anchoring 2016 as the growth year for SAV's in the Premium Segment," said Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO, BMW of North America. "The New Year brings optimism for the year ahead and now we're looking forward to the Detroit Auto Show next week and the launch of our brilliant, all-new 5 Series."

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported December sales of 37,493 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent from the 39,634 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. At year end, BMW Group (BMW and MINI combined) is down 9.7 percent on sales of 365,204 compared to 404,537 in 2015.

MINI Brand Sales

For December, MINI USA reports 4,658 automobiles sold, a decrease of 7.0 percent from the 5,009 sold in the same month a year ago. For the year, MINI USA sales are down 11.1 percent to 52,030 compared to 58,514 in 2015.