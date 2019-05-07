BMW Won't Build It, But This Customer Did - What Do You Think Of This X7 Pickup?

Remember the BMW X7 truck rendering we shared with you in October last year? It was just a virtual design exercise and, frankly, it was not especially great. Well, forget about it as there is a new X7 pickup – and this time it’s real, designed and built by the Bavarian company itself. It will be presented during this year’s BMW Motorrad Days as a one-off project by BMW vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant.









