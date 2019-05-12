BMW Yields To Outrage Over Charging For Apple CarPlay

Contrary to the rest of the automotive industry, BMW made the interesting decision to charge $300 for Apple CarPlay on navigation-equipped models. It then switched to an $80 annual fee after the first year (or $300 for 240 months). BMW explained that it charges for this feature because it was one of the only systems to offer wireless compatibility along with continuous updates to ensure it works properly as phones update and evolve. Using wireless CarPlay as the explanation for the $80 fee seemed like a reasonable explanation until Ford revealed its new Sync4 infotainment system, which includes wireless CarPlay at no cost.



