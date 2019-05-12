BMW Yields To Outrage Over Charging For Apple CarPlay

Contrary to the rest of the automotive industry, BMW made the interesting decision to charge $300 for Apple CarPlay on navigation-equipped models.

It then switched to an $80 annual fee after the first year (or $300 for 240 months). BMW explained that it charges for this feature because it was one of the only systems to offer wireless compatibility along with continuous updates to ensure it works properly as phones update and evolve. Using wireless CarPlay as the explanation for the $80 fee seemed like a reasonable explanation until Ford revealed its new Sync4 infotainment system, which includes wireless CarPlay at no cost.

User Comments

skytop

Where's that new BMW $2 Grand Coupe I read about. I want to put a deposit down on it.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 12/5/2019 10:54:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

markanthony0419

car play is awful end of story

markanthony0419 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/5/2019 10:54:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

Car4life1

Lol the marketing team needs to be fired for such a PETTY move, u want me to pay 60 grand for a car then charge me $80 bucks annually for something the most basic cars include

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/5/2019 11:50:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

