BMW Z4 Concept Shot Revealed Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

BMW has offered another glimpse of its Z4 concept ahead of its reveal at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 17 August.



A new preview image released on social media shows that the open-top concept will feature a long bonnet and a pair of rear butresses. The car's sleek design looks similar to that of the BMW Gina concept of 2008.



The shape will influence the design of the upcoming production Z4, due in 2019; however, that car is expected to feature a more conventional folding soft top, as seen on Z4 development cars.





