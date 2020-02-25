BMW's 522bhp i4 Teased As The Answer For Tesla's Model 3 Performance

The BMW i3 has been on our roads since 2013, but despite its popularity, an all-electric powertrain is still yet to make it to any other model from the brand. This is set to change in 2021, with the i4 four-door coupe entering production to rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan 4S. Though our first look at its design will come in early March at the Geneva motor show, BMW has already confirmed the important details for its first all-electric saloon. Peak power is quoted at 522bhp, an identical figure to that of the £83,000 Porsche Taycan 4S, and enough for a 0-62mph time of around 4sec and a top speed of ‘over 124mph’.





