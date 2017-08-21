BMW's M8 Will Have Over 600 HP On Tap To Beat The Competition Into Submission

BMW is working to get its M8 and M8 Convertible ready for their launches in the coming months - and recent sightings at the Nürburgring show how hard the model is being pushed during development.

In the video below, a coupé can be seen driven at pace around the Nürburgring. A convertible was seen on nearby roads in the following days, suggesting that car is also being subjected to the same hard pre-production life as engineers finalise the drivetrain calibration and chassis settings of the upcoming performance model.



User Comments

MDarringer

What it needs is styling that would make people put up with 100 horsepower under the hood. The prototypes are not that encouraging. This will be an excellent car to drive, but not to be seen in.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2017 8:30:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

GermanNut

The S65 AMG Coupe already has 621 horsepower but is slower to 60 mph (4 seconds) than the 570 horsepower S63 AMG Coupe (3.8 seconds). More horsepower can actually mean slower acceleration times and "over 600" would simply mean keeping up with the competition in this case.

I highly doubt the M8 will have a much faster 0-60 mph time than the S63 AMG.

GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2017 9:18:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

