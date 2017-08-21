BMW's M8 Will Have Over 600 HP On Tap To Beat The Competition Into Submission

BMW is working to get its M8 and M8 Convertible ready for their launches in the coming months - and recent sightings at the Nürburgring show how hard the model is being pushed during development.

In the video below, a coupé can be seen driven at pace around the Nürburgring. A convertible was seen on nearby roads in the following days, suggesting that car is also being subjected to the same hard pre-production life as engineers finalise the drivetrain calibration and chassis settings of the upcoming performance model.