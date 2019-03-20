BMW's MASSIVE X7 Delivers In All Categories - But Is It Too Big For It's Own Good?

Have we reached peak grille yet? The X7 is BMW’s biggest and most luxurious SUV, and it wants to be noticed. Even the BMW badge on the nose had to be made bigger to match this thing’s outsize swagger.

It’s not just about wedging in as many people as possible. BMW after all makes a cheaper seven-seater in the rather timid form of the 2 Series Gran Tourer. The car to take your gran touring in.

The X7 by contrast is about luxury. It takes themes from the facelifted 7 Series and the 8er, to make BMW’s three-flagship fleet. They want us to see this top-end trio as a separate high-end luxury series.