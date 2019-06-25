BMW's Power BEV Concept Has Three Motors And Over 700 HP

BMW debuted its ‘Power BEV’ concept vehicle at the company’s NEXTGen event today — a 720-hp trial vehicle that’s designed to push technical limits with three electric drive units.



Using three of its fifth-generation electric drive units, BMW says the Power BEV’s maximum system output exceeds 530 kW/720 hp, enabling the vehicle to go from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in “comfortably” under three seconds.

The three drive units all contain a motor, power electronics and power take-off within one housing — one is mounted on the front axle, with the other two forming a double drive unit on the rear axle. As BMW has previously indicated, this new generation’s motor is free of rare earths.


