BMWs With Collision Avoidance Technology Are Being Banned From Track Events

Many new cars offer some kind of collision avoidance technologies like lane-keeping assists and automatic emergency braking as major safety features. In other words, the cars act to avoid a crash faster than a driver can automatically. But what happens if they kick in on a race track? That fear has driven several chapters of track day organizations to outright ban some newer cars—even if those features can be turned off.



The BMW Car Club of America has long been one of the more strict track day (often referred to as High Performance Drivers’ Education or HPDE) groups to run with, infamously banning many popular convertibles and other open-top cars from running without a full roll cage and driver arm restraints out of safety concerns.

