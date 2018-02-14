BOON OR BUST?: That New Supra You Have Been Frothing At The Mouth For Will Be BMW Powered

On the same night Toyota released the first official teaser shot of the upcoming Supra, new specs for the to-be-revived Japanese sports car have surfaced.

According to scans of Japan's Best Car magazine obtained by a SupraMKV.com forum member and reported by Car and Driver, Toyota's next sports car (or one of its four alleged variants, at least) will be powered by a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six courtesy of development partner BMW. Allegedly good for 332 pound-feet of torque, the Bavarian engine will also offer 37 pound-feet of additional overboost. The report goes on to detail an eight-speed automatic transmission and some tight exterior dimensions. The jury is still out on manual transmission availability.