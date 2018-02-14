BOON OR BUST?: That New Supra You Have Been Frothing At The Mouth For Will Be BMW Powered

On the same night Toyota released the first official teaser shot of the upcoming Supra, new specs for the to-be-revived Japanese sports car have surfaced.

According to scans of Japan's Best Car magazine obtained by a SupraMKV.com forum member and reported by Car and Driver, Toyota's next sports car (or one of its four alleged variants, at least) will be powered by a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six courtesy of development partner BMW. Allegedly good for 332 pound-feet of torque, the Bavarian engine will also offer 37 pound-feet of additional overboost. The report goes on to detail an eight-speed automatic transmission and some tight exterior dimensions. The jury is still out on manual transmission availability.



User Comments

Tiberius1701A

Well unlike a Toyota engine, it will leak oil.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:44:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Thomas007

While I would prefer a Toyota sourced engine, mainly for reliability issues, you can't deny that the BMW straight sixes are pretty smooth engines. We'll see how it all works out.

Thomas007 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 1:12:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

valhallakey

Hmmm I would say their I6is pretty darn reliable in my experiences with them.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2018 3:36:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

