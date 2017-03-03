BREAK OUT THE DEPOSITS! Wrangler Pickup Due In 2019

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to begin producing a Jeep Wrangler-based pickup truck in late 2019, the head of the Jeep brand said. That truck does not have a name yet, but Jeep head Mike Manley and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne are considering some historical Jeep names.



The last pickup sold by Jeep was the Comanche. It was produced from the 1985 through the 1992 model years, when the company discontinued it to focus on a Dodge Dakota pickup (the Dakota was discontinued in 2011). Before that, the Willys Jeep Truck was built from 1947 through 1965, followed by the Jeep Gladiator full-size pickup from 1962 to 1971 and the J-Series from 1971 to 1988.



