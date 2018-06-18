BREAKING! Audi's CEO ARRESTED Over Dieselgate Scandal — Who's NEXT?

Agent00R submitted on 6/18/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:01 AM

2 user comments | Views : 758 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The head of Volkswagen's luxury arm Audi was arrested on Monday, the most senior company official so far to be taken into custody over the German carmaker's emissions test cheating scandal.

Munich prosecutors said Rupert Stadler was being detained due to fears he might hinder an ongoing investigation into the scandal, plunging Volkswagen (VW) into a leadership crisis.

News of the arrest comes as VW's new group CEO Herbert Diess is trying to introduce a new leadership structure, which includes Stadler, and speed up the group's shift towards electric vehicles in the wake of its emissions scandal.



Read Article


BREAKING! Audi's CEO ARRESTED Over Dieselgate Scandal — Who's NEXT?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

This feels like there's more coming in terms of arrests and revelations. Has has Piech avoided scandal and arrest?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2018 8:09:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Enough guilt to go around!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2018 8:15:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]