BREAKING! CyberTruck About To Disrupt The Pickup Lovers Mecca? Tesla Purchases Land Close To Austin Texas.

Agent001 submitted on 6/18/2020

Tesla's main vehicle factory in Fremont, California, has been struggling to find room to build new models since the Model 3 ramp-up was happening.

Remember the tent? Well, the company is now looking to expand its US footprint by building its Cybertruck and likely East Coast-bound Model Ys elsewhere.

There's been a great deal of speculation as to where this new Tesla facility might land, with places like Tulsa, Oklahoma going all-out to entice the electric carmaker, but according to a report published Thursday by Electrek, it seems like it's going to be Austin, Texas that's taking the lead.

Agent001

Agent001


User Comments

atc98092

Check the details again. Tesla has taken an option on the property, not purchased it. Yet...

atc98092

Posted on 6/18/2020   

