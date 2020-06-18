BREAKING! CyberTruck About To Disrupt The Pickup Lovers Mecca? Tesla Purchases Land Close To Austin Texas.

Tesla's main vehicle factory in Fremont, California, has been struggling to find room to build new models since the Model 3 ramp-up was happening. Remember the tent? Well, the company is now looking to expand its US footprint by building its Cybertruck and likely East Coast-bound Model Ys elsewhere.



There's been a great deal of speculation as to where this new Tesla facility might land, with places like Tulsa, Oklahoma going all-out to entice the electric carmaker, but according to a report published Thursday by Electrek, it seems like it's going to be Austin, Texas that's taking the lead.



Click read article for more info...





