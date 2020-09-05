BREAKING! Elon Musk Threatens To LEAVE California IMMEDIATELY After The Lockdown UNLESS....

After a week of decrying coronavirus shelter-in-place orders that have left Tesla's main factory shuttered and unable to produce vehicles, Elon Musk says the company may move its factory out of the state.



"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately," the chief executive said on Twitter Saturday morning. "The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

That was followed up with a threat to move Tesla's headquarters outside the state.


User Comments

MDarringer

Bravo!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2020 2:29:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

Musk is fed up and frustrated with the power crazed, lame brain liberal politicians in California. Dimocrats are the greatest enemy of the U.S.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2020 3:11:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Newsom seems hellbent on not getting re-elected. He need to override Alameda county NOW and placate Musk. Newsom has 3000 churches who will defy him and resume in-church services tomorrow. How much you want to bet the lame fucker will send in the police? That will go to SCOTUS and it won't be pretty.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2020 3:21:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

