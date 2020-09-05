BREAKING! Elon Musk Threatens To LEAVE California IMMEDIATELY After The Lockdown UNLESS....

After a week of decrying coronavirus shelter-in-place orders that have left Tesla's main factory shuttered and unable to produce vehicles, Elon Musk says the company may move its factory out of the state.



"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately," the chief executive said on Twitter Saturday morning. "The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"



That was followed up with a threat to move Tesla's headquarters outside the state.





