BREAKING! FCA's Former CEO, Sergio Marchionne, Passes Away At 66

It all happened very swiftly but, unfortunately, we've lost another one. That's right, Spies. It's official.



Sergio Marchionne, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has passed away at 66.



It's all clear as mud still but here's what we do know. Marchionne's last public appearance was on June 26 where those on hand noted he seemed breathless and not in the best state. Several days later he had shoulder surgery and was in recovery for approximately three weeks. This past weekend the former automotive executive's condition deteriorated as of Saturday and a management shake up was needed.



And this is where three people took over the duties of one man. Whether or not you agree with Marchionne's business decisions, it's rather impressive for one person to have wielded such power.



Rumors have been swirling around that it was discovered that Marchionne had advanced cancer — prostate or lung, take your pick — and other reports are indicating he was in a coma.



While the details of his final days may be mired, we can be sure of one thing, as noted by a commenter: He gave us the Hellcat V8. In other words, Marchionne is a legend.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the FCA family during this difficult time.





Sergio Marchionne, the former chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler and architect of the automaker’s dramatic turnaround, has died. He was 66. His death was confirmed Wednesday by Exor NV, the holding company of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, just days after Marchionne was replaced as CEO. His health had declined suddenly following complications from shoulder surgery at a Zurich hospital. No other details surrounding his death were disclosed. "Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone,” Fiat Chairman John Elkann said in a statement. "My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done,” said Elkann, who also is chairman and CEO of Exor...



Read Article