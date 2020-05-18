BREAKING! New 2021 Bronco, Bronco Sport and Next F-150 ALL Delayed At LEAST Two Months. Our Sources Say Maybe LONGER.

Look for at LEAST a two month delay on the launch of the new Bronco, Bronco Sport and 2021 F-150.



“We’re not going to do any additional delay to these launches beyond the impact of Covid-19 as a mechanism to conserve cash,” Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and purchasing, said Friday at a Bank of America analysts’ conference. “Given our inability to work in the assembly plants during the shelter-in-place restrictions, it will have an impact to program timing, in terms of the launches. But we expect the launch delays to be commensurate with the duration of the shutdown period.”







