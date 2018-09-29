BREAKING! Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk Is OUT...Kinda...

Well, that was fast.



Late this week the Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil charges against Tesla CEO and Chairman, Elon Musk. Turns out as of today the civil matters have been settled. According to reports, this still will require court approval.



Elon Musk will have to pay $20 million in fines as will Tesla. In addition, Musk will have to forfeit his position as chairman of Tesla for at least three years. He can still remain the company's CEO, however.



Keep in mind, there is still a criminal investigation ongoing related to his activity on Twitter.



As Tesla is being held responsible for not better managing Musk's tweeting activity, it will have to undergo what's being called "comprehensive corporate governance and other reforms."



