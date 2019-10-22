Baby Bronco Body Makes An Unscheduled Assembly Line Debut

If our anonymous source is accurate, here’s a sneak peek of the so-called Baby Bronco before Ford wants you to see it.

Rather, this is sort-of a preview – the photo was tipped to us by a Motor1.com reader who shall remain comfortably unknown. That’s because this photo allegedly comes from within a location where bare bodies of the smaller Bronco are clearly visible. A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on “whatever future product that may be” so in short, take this photo for what you see.

Truthy

Looks okay. Somewhat reminiscent of the Dodge Nitro. I am sure it will look better when finished.

