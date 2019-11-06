Back To Basics: High School Thinks It About Time To Teach Teens How To Change A Tire And Check Oil

One Kentucky high school is teaching its students basic life skills to prepare them for the outside world. “Adulting 101” is a class offered at Fern Valley High School in Louisville that covers topics ranging from how to properly wash and dry clothes to changing a flat tire.

As home economics, shop, and auto tech have gone the way of the dinosaur or moved mostly to vocational schools, many high school graduates are leaving the security of their parents’ homes with no idea about how to deal with some of life’s most common problems. Enter Fern Creek High School, where students can take the three-day course which covers topics like money, home and health, professional life, and even basic auto maintenance.