Bahrain F1 Event Will Go On In Spite Of Coronavirus But Without Fans

From the world of Formula 1 comes more Coronavirus drama as organizers for the Bahrain Grand Prix have announced that while the race itself will go on as scheduled on March 22, it'll do so with an eerie lack of spectators in the grandstands.

In a statement that pops up on the event's official website, organizers explain, "In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event." This means 2020's second Grand Prix will be the first one to happen with zero live audience members in F1's 70-year history.