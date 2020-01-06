Bankrupt Nissan Finally Has A Plan For Infiniti - But Don't You Need Money For That?

The course Infiniti plotted to guide it safely through the 2010s met with bad weather and hidden shoals, leaving Nissan’s premium division idled and taking on water.

Sales dried up, as did its once-promising partnership with Daimler. Even a restyled compact crossover with an innovative engine failed to raise anyone’s pulse upon its 2018 debut. The thud could be heard for miles.

As it embarks on an austere new midterm plan designed to solidify its financial standing, Nissan has a new course in store for Infiniti. Say hello to the “Nissan-plus” brand.

malba2367

What does that mean...they will rebadge lightly dolled up Nissans and sell it under the Infiniti Name. Nissans probably have some of the worst interiors on the market, so at that point the "Nissan Plus" will be at Honda/Toyota interior quality. That will be a huge fail. No one buys their crossovers, because anyone to test drives an Infiniti crossover, then goes to BMW, Acura, Lexus etc will immediately notice the crappy CVT and never look back.

