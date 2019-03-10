Barely On The Market And The Aviator Is Already Having Some SERIOUS Issues

With just 1,899 Lincoln Aviator luxury SUVs sold since their debut in August, some owners report problems ranging from the emergency brake unexpectedly taking hold while they are driving to passenger-assist alarms going off randomly and a dashboard screen that scrambles information.

“When you get in, the speedometer and tachometer kind of goes berserk,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. “While driving, all of a sudden the digital gauge cluster seems to be having huge problems. For the first couple of miles, it’s hard to see what you’re doing.”



USNA1999

FORD quality at its best. This suv looked very promising but issues like this will keep me away.

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:02:29 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:02:29 PM   

Car4life1

I think everyone was rooting for Ford too, hopefully Chevy doesn’t have any issues with the Vette given how everyone is rooting for it, come on America, get your ish together we’ve been making cars for over a century

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:44:14 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:44:14 PM   

FAQMD

There goes my planned purchased of my first American car in the last 30 years. Sorry, Lincoln ... this type of stuff should never have happened.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Corvette/Stingray quality.

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:05:13 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:05:13 PM   

USNA1999

Maybe if they will sell it for less than $50K I would consider it or wait two years and you could get one for around $25 to 30K.

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:07:53 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:07:53 PM   

Deutschland

A lot of them are 65k on up on dealer lots here. Might as well just buy an X5

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:14:59 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:14:59 PM   

Yonder7

Fix Or Repair Daily ?

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:05:58 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:05:58 PM   

Moo1

Early model production issues maybe?

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:47:00 PM   

skytop

Computer gremlins are the absolute bane of any car or truck owner.

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:52:41 PM

Posted on 10/3/2019 1:52:41 PM   

