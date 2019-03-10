Barely On The Market And The Aviator Is Already Having Some SERIOUS Issues

With just 1,899 Lincoln Aviator luxury SUVs sold since their debut in August, some owners report problems ranging from the emergency brake unexpectedly taking hold while they are driving to passenger-assist alarms going off randomly and a dashboard screen that scrambles information.

“When you get in, the speedometer and tachometer kind of goes berserk,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. “While driving, all of a sudden the digital gauge cluster seems to be having huge problems. For the first couple of miles, it’s hard to see what you’re doing.”