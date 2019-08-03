Based On LOOKS Alone, Does THIS All-new Ford Ranger VelociRaptor Have YOUR Attention?

There are just certain things that when you see them, you already know the deal. And as someone who's not always lighting up when it comes to all-new sport-utility vehicles and pick up trucks, this one caught me off guard.



That's because it features the all-new Ford Ranger.



Modified by Hennessey, this VelociRaptor is menacing in black. Even though I am not a truck guy, there's no way I am thinking about the latest Jeep Wrangler or Toyota Tacoma.



But, I've got to know: Based on LOOKS alone, does THIS modified Ford Ranger VelociRaptor have YOUR attention?

















Hennessey's press release follows:



Introducing the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger Hennessey builds a Ford Ranger Raptor with 350 bhp! Sealy, Texas (March 4, 2019) — The team at Hennessey has done it again. They’ve taken the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger truck and given it more. More power. More size. More aggression. In other words, Hennessey Performance (HPE) has transformed the new Ranger into a VelociRaptor. After nearly 10 years of successfully modifying the Ford Raptor with the company’s well known VelociRaptor brand name; HPE has taken their experience from building thousands of VelociRaptor-powered Ford Raptor trucks and has applied their knowhow to the 2019 Ford Ranger. The first order of business for the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is, as you might have guessed, adding more power and performance. HPE has increased power from Ford’s 2.3L turbo EcoBoost engine from 270 hp stock to 350 bhp. Torque is also increased from 310 lb-ft to 385 lb-ft of torque twist. The VelociRaptor Ranger gets sharper claws by combining proven methods of increased air flow through a new high-flow air induction system, less restrictive and better sounding stainless steel catback exhaust system and ECU tuning for increased boost. The VelociRaptor Ranger’s resulting power boost lowers 0-60 mph performance to just 6.1 seconds – an improvement of 1.3 seconds over stock. The party is just getting started with the VelociRaptor Ranger’s improved power and acceleration. To be a true VelociRaptor, the Hennessey-tuned Ranger also needs to deliver improved off-road performance. To achieve this goal, HPE has upgraded the Ranger with their Stage 1 off-road suspension upgrade which lifts the vehicle by 4-inches. Combined with Hennessey 17-inch alloy wheels and upgraded BFG off-road tires, the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is nearly 6 inches taller than stock. Rounding out the off-road upgrades Hennessey has also upgraded the front bumper with LED lights and optional winch upgrade. A roof-mounted LED light bar is also available as an option. “We are so excited to introduce our 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor upgrades for the 2019 Ford Ranger truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “The demand for our VelociRaptor upgrades for the Ford Raptor truck has been incredible over the past 10 years. We are thrilled to be able to offer increased power, performance – on and off-road all packed in our exclusively branded VelociRaptor package.” The price for the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger upgrade is $64,950 which includes a new 2019 Ford Ranger truck. Cost for the VelociRaptor Ranger upgrade by itself is $19,950 plus vehicle shipping. Production is limited to just 500 units for the 2019 model year and each upgrade comes with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty. The Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger is available directly from Hennessey or from select Authorized Hennessey Performance Ford dealers, including Brown Lee Ford from Nashville, TN. For more information, contact Hennessey Performance Engineering at 979.885.1300 or email at sales@hennesseyperformance.com. 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger Truck Specifications Performance: • 0-60 mph: 6.1 sec. (stock 7.4 sec.) Power: • 350 bhp @ 6,000 rpm

• 385 lb-ft torque @ 3,800 rpm Upgrade Includes: • Hennessey VelociRaptor Engine management software upgrade

• Hennessey VelociRaptor High-flow air induction system

• Hennessey VelociRaptor Stainless steel catback exhaust system

• Hennessey VelociRaptor Stage 1 suspension lift kit (4-inch increase)

• Hennessey VelociRaptor 17-inch alloy wheels

• BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tires 285/70R17

• Hennessey VelociRaptor front bumper upgrade with LED lights

• Roof-mounted LED lightbar

• Fender flairs

• Hennessey & VelociRaptor exterior badges

• Limited edition (500 units for 2019) serial numbered plaques in engine compartment & interior

• Professional installation

• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing

• 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty



