Baton Rouge High Speed Chase Sends Jaguar Engine Through Apartment Front Door Striking Resident

Leading police on a high-speed pursuit through a residential neighborhood is, by all accounts, not advised. They're almost definitely going to catch up, and you put everyone around you at risk of injury or death if you decide to high-step away from Johnny Law—doubly so if you're under the influence. One Jaguar XE driver found this out first-hand near Baton Rouge, Louisiana when they ran into a ditch, ejecting them out of the vehicle and unbelievably sending the car's engine flying through the front door of a nearby apartment.



