Battery Shortages Force Audi To Cut Back Goals On E-Tron Production

Audi has reportedly reduced its planned production for the e-tron electric SUV due to a battery shortage, according to a report coming out of Belgium, where the vehicle is being produced.



The e-tron is being produced at Audi’s Brussel factory.



L’ Echo, a Belgian newspaper, reports that it obtained internal documents that showed the German automaker originally planned to produce 55,830 e-tron SUVs in 2019.



They now claim that Audi had to revise the production down to 45,242 units.



The publication states that it’s the new planned capacity due to battery supply limitations from LG, but they mentioned that it could also be revised due to demand.





