There are so many buyers splashing out on high-end SUVs that Audi has launched a new flagship, the Q8. Not content with the Q7’s presence in this profitable sector of the new-car market, the German manufacturer has introduced this more style-focused model to cater for drivers who don’t need the utility of a seven-seater.

However, there are a number of other alternatives vying for your attention and cash, two of which we’ve lined up against Audi’s latest offering here.