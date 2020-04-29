Battle Of The GIANTS: BMW X7 Vs. Cadillac Escalade Vs. Lincoln Navigator Vs. Mercedes GLS Vs. Range Rover

Short of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is in a league of its own, there are only a handful of extra-large 7-seater luxury SUVs that can satisfy your extreme needs for household levels of space and comfort, and the newest one to join the party is the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.


The new Escalade broke cover back in February, with Cadillac now officially accepting reservations, which means that if you order today, you’ll be able to drive off in your big Caddy sometime later this year once production resumes.



User Comments

jeffgall

As a family hauler, it would be the BMW or Merc for me. They are the best compromise on space and drivability/handling. The American trucks are just not agile enough for me, and would annoy me navigating the grocery store parking lots. I like the Rover, but the lack of a 3rd row is a deal breaker.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:12:43 AM   

xjug1987a

While the X7 is by far the best looking of these I would probably lean towards the GLS. Its a Mercedes after all and that is real status, IMO.

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:44:33 AM   

mre30

...Too bad the GLS looks like a Honda Pilot from most angles.

The X7 is at least distinctive and premium-looking.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:58:05 AM   

