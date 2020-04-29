Battle Of The GIANTS: BMW X7 Vs. Cadillac Escalade Vs. Lincoln Navigator Vs. Mercedes GLS Vs. Range Rover

Short of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is in a league of its own, there are only a handful of extra-large 7-seater luxury SUVs that can satisfy your extreme needs for household levels of space and comfort, and the newest one to join the party is the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

The new Escalade broke cover back in February, with Cadillac now officially accepting reservations, which means that if you order today, you’ll be able to drive off in your big Caddy sometime later this year once production resumes.



Read Article