Battle Of the Droptops: Ferrari 488 Spider vs McLaren 650S Spider

he world was a very different place when the 650S was first introduced back in 2014. Despite it offering plenty of worthy upgrades over the flawed, but still game-changing 12C, Ferrari was still very much top-dog in the realm. Fast forward to 2018, though, and things are a little different. The 720S has since changed our understanding of what is possible in a mere £200k(ish) supercar, while higher up the echelon the 675LT and now Senna stand as examples of McLaren’s progress. So before we approach what a future 720S Spider might bring, we thought it time to see exactly where the McLaren drop-top supercar left off by comparing the previous 650S Spider and the current 488 Spider.



Read Article