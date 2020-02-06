Behold The 2021 BMW 4-Series - Is THIS What You Were Waiting For?

Today, BMW is proud to present the all-new, second generation 4 Series Coupe, which first launched in 2014.

The vehicle’s design and engineering teams wanted to deliver the ultimate driving experience in a beautiful and low-slung package that ensures the 2021 4 Series Coupe stays at the top of its segment.

MSRP pricing is $45,600 for the 430i Coupe, $47,600 for the 430i xDrive Coupe and $58,500 for the M440i xDrive Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

Compared to the 3 Series Sedan, the new 4 Series Coupe (using 330i and 430i for comparison) is 2.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 2.2 inches lower and with a 1.0 inch wider rear track while sharing the same wheelbase.

Compared to the previous generation 4 Series Coupe, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, - more - - 2 - 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller and features a 1.6 inch longer wheelbase and 1.4 inch wider front and 1.2 inch wider rear tracks.

The aerodynamic efficiency of the new 4 Series Coupe sees a noticeable improvement from a previous Cx of 0.29 to a Cx of 0.25 for the new 430i Coupe.

2021 BMW 4-Series Press Release





































































































































































Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Agent00J

Wow!. I don't even know where to start. I see some Mustang in the side profile, I see anteater or ardvark in the front, that snout, why? I get it, BMW design language has really become blah, complacent, vanilla, but the solution of doing a reverse nose job does not solve the problem instead drawing attention to the plainess.

A couple of weeks ago I saw the new 2-series grancoupe on the road, I thought it was a Kia.

BMW used to be something special, my, how the mighty have fallen. Almost makes you wish for Chris Bangle design language to return, and at least make a design that stands out as a BMW even if it is polarizing, versus ugly. This car makes the Bangle designed 7-series almost seem good looking.

Too bad.

-00J

Agent00J (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2020 12:48:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

That’s the best looking Lexus on the market right now ;)

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2020 1:16:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

