Bentley Delays New EV Until 2025 - Waiting On Battery Advances

Bentley has an ambitious plan to electrify its entire lineup by 2023 - but that doesn’t mean the British exotic car manufacturer will rush into launching its first zero-emission model soon. And that’s not just because there’s no demand for a Bentley EV but because the company wants to wait until the battery tech improves.

“We will launch our first battery-electric vehicle in the middle of the 2020s because we anticipate in five years the increase in power density – or the introduction of solid-state batteries – will allow a 30 percent-plus improvement in performance.”