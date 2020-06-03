Bentley Delays New EV Until 2025 - Waiting On Battery Advances

Bentley has an ambitious plan to electrify its entire lineup by 2023 - but that doesn’t mean the British exotic car manufacturer will rush into launching its first zero-emission model soon.

And that’s not just because there’s no demand for a Bentley EV but because the company wants to wait until the battery tech improves.

“We will launch our first battery-electric vehicle in the middle of the 2020s because we anticipate in five years the increase in power density – or the introduction of solid-state batteries – will allow a 30 percent-plus improvement in performance.”



User Comments

carloslassiter

First in with a "the grill is too big" comment.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2020 10:02:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

The front grill is HIDEOUS.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2020 10:25:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

