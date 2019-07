The Bentley Continental GT has raced to the clouds quicker than any other production car, shattering the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record by 8. 4 seconds on Sunday.

With Rhys Millen behind the wheel, the GT managed to conquer the 12.42-mile (20 km) long course, with its 156 bends, which starts at 9,300 feet (2,835 meters) and ends at 14,100 feet (4,298 meters) above sea level. His time: 10:18.488.