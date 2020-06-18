Best Defense? Elon Musk Hints At The Possibility Of Arming Cybertruck With Remote Tasers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hinted at the possibility of adding a remote taser feature to the Cybertruck’s exterior cameras, which would be used to fend off intruders in the event of a break-in.

While most likely a satirical response from the CEO, the use of a taser for self-defense is legal in 49 out of 50 U.S. states and could be effective if it is ever added to the Cybertruck.

The idea, when combined with his prior acknowledgment of adding the Boring Company’s “Not-a-Flamethrower,” makes the Cybertruck a nightmare for anyone who wants to break into the all-electric tank of a pickup.



User Comments

jcarys

So how long until your perfect new truck kills a family member? I'm expecting it will be Day One, probably the first 15 minutes. "Sorry, honey, I didn't realize the Auto-Defense setting defaulted to On."

jcarys (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 1:09:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I'm in favor of any new automotive innovation that zaps Darringer in the nuts.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 1:35:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

