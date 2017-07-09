Best Shots Yet Of The 2018 Wrangler - Are You Getting Excited Yet?

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has been a huge topic for nearly a year now and production is quickly approaching. Through a series of articles on The Drive you probably already know a lot about the heavily anticipated vehicle, accept you haven't had the opportunity to get a clear picture of it. Although the pictures below feature a 2018 Wrangler still rocking camo, it is by far the closest we have gotten to a naked version of the vehicle. The camo on the vehicle is just film so you can get an accurate idea of the lines and dimensions without leaving too much to the imagination. In no way do we fancy ourselves Wrangler experts, but through our careful monitoring of JL Wrangler Forums we have been able to catch the differences between the 2017 and 2018 models.



