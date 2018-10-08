Best Shots Yet Reveal The True Shape Of The Mid-Engined C8 Corvette

Agent009 submitted on 8/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:57:13 AM

6 user comments | Views : 1,012 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new batch of spy photos provides our very first glimpse at the next-generation, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette in racing trim, and it looks amazing.

Photographers snapped shots of this camouflaged creation while it was testing at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, following the recent IMSA race there.

Unlike prototypes for the road-going Corvette that have had vinyl fabric concealing the body, this race car only wore a camouflaged wrap, which provided a significantly better look at the styling. While the racer likely tweaks some of the styling elements for competition purposes, the street-legal version should bear a close resemblance to this machine.



Read Article


Best Shots Yet Reveal The True Shape Of The Mid-Engined C8 Corvette

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

It's time to get a Stingray before they are gone.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 11:14:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

xjug1987a

I really hope this will be sold along side the current or a revised current car. This "super car" will not fit with the long history of what the Corvette has always been, an American sports car for the masses. There is no way this car will sell for less than $150K and that price eliminates much of the current and historic Vette population. I know GM feels it needs to flex its engieering muscles especially after the Ford GT came out of nowhere and it will be great to see an American company throwing in the face of the arrogant Euro's with a world beater. I still hope its a Cadillac as they've been testing and racing so much it'll be great to see it trickle down and for them to have a world class halo.

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 11:14:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Making Corvette a BRAND to pit against Porsche should be the move.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 11:25:39 AM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD - A Corvette brand is still a great idea. I wonder if anyone is listening. Corvette buyers surely would pay for an SUV or super sedan with a Corvette motor and sleek styling.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 12:21:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

dumpsty

I'm thinking GM will slow production/marketing of the front-engine Corvette for a few years to allow the rear-engine model take the spotlight on the global level. Then an revised front engine Corvette will return along side the halo rear-engine version.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 11:33:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

MD, the Corvette super sedan along the likes of the Porsche Panamera could be a winner if well executed. Corvette should absolutely be a brand.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 8/10/2018 12:40:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]