Best Shots Yet Reveal The True Shape Of The Mid-Engined C8 Corvette

A new batch of spy photos provides our very first glimpse at the next-generation, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette in racing trim, and it looks amazing. Photographers snapped shots of this camouflaged creation while it was testing at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, following the recent IMSA race there.

Unlike prototypes for the road-going Corvette that have had vinyl fabric concealing the body, this race car only wore a camouflaged wrap, which provided a significantly better look at the styling. While the racer likely tweaks some of the styling elements for competition purposes, the street-legal version should bear a close resemblance to this machine.