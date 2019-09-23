Bet You Can't Guess What State Chooses 4 Wheel Drive Vehicles Over All Others

What combination of driven wheels is most popular in my state?" is a question that nobody but a marketing professional has ever asked, but now that automotive market researcher iSeeCars has answered it, you can't help but be a little curious which locales like what.



The firm analyzed a dataset of 11 million vehicles registered across the United States with the intent of figuring out where all-wheel and four-wheel-drive (AWD/4WD) are proportionally most popular. Of course, to complete its data set, iSeeCars also had to determine the popularity of competing two-wheel drive configurations, and it gave The Drive its analysis of these drivetrains as well.



