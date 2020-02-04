Bet You Can't Guess What Type Of Cars Are In Lewis Hamilton's Garage

At 33 years old, Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history. In 1991, his dad bought him a radio-controlled toy car, which kindled his love for fast cars and racing. He remembers racing the car in championships and winning against much older competitors. He soon moved on from toys to the real deal; winning the British Karting Championship, Cadet Class, at age 10.

There was no turning back from that point on and in 2007, he entered the world of Formula One as one of the drivers for McLaren. It only took him one year to win his first title and by doing that he also became the youngest ever driver to win the World Drivers' Championship. There has been no stopping Hamilton since then and he can currently count six World Championship titles among the numerous honors he has received.