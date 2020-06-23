Betcha Can't Guess Which Automaker Scored The Highest In Being The Most American Made

Since 2006, Cars. com’s American-Made Index has given shoppers interested in supporting the U.S. economy a list of the most American-made vehicles, by our judgment of various metrics. After highlighting, at most, 10 models each year for most of its history, we expanded the list to 15 cars in 2019. With rising consumer interest in buying local amid the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve accommodated a long-standing desire among AMI audiences: Now in its 15th year, Cars.com’s 2020 American-Made Index ranks all qualifying cars built in the country, not just the top finishers.









