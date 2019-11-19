Better Hurry, Only 5000 C7 Corvettes Remain On Dealer Lots

Are you a Corvette fan patiently awaiting a mid-engine C8 model? The UAW strike pushed back production to where we won’t see the all-new 2020 Corvette until late winter or early spring, and even then, many of those models are preorders destined for specific buyers. As for the ‘Vettes without owners, there’s a decent chance you’ll see dealers engage in “market adjustment premiums” but not all hope is lost. If you don’t mind having the engine in front of you, there are still over 5,000 new C7 Corvettes on dealer lots that you can buy right now. And you can probably get a discount to boot.



