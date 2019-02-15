Better Hurry: That Tesla Model S Hearse You Wanted Is Up For Sale For Only $230,000

Whether you’re ready to make your first journey in an electric vehicle or your last, this Tesla Model S is exceptional. Heavenly, even. Heavily modified — it’s been bequeathed a rather long landau roof — but now seats only two. The rear compartment is quite spacious but typically welcomes only one. This particular example shows only 1,000 km (621 miles) on the odometer. We assume most were collected before the significant remodeling.



The interior of this wagon is also fully customized from the front seats back. The rear accommodations feature a lovely wood floor that can actually be extended backward with the rear hatch opened, making egress easy. The walls of the cabin are graced with diamond-quilted leather which, along with an all-electric drivetrain, make the vehicle deathly-quiet.



Read Article