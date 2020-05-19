Big Boy Brawl - BMW M4 Competition vs Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe

This feels like the automotive equivalent of a Bavarian bar brawl. A backstreet, beer-fuelled bust-up between two strongmen from neighbouring German cities. In the black corner is the alarmingly threatening and recently revised Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, whose belligerent elbows-out stance born from bespoke wide arches means you’ll not want to spill its stein of lager on a night out.

In the opposing and, er, equally black corner is the BMW M4 with its Competition Package, which while trading a fair bit of muscle bulk to the AMG, fights back with its renowned athleticism despite being in its twilight years.

