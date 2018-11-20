Big Oil Fears The Electric Revolution, Wants EV Tax Credit Eliminated NOW

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:57 AM

3 user comments | Views : 396 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As some have launched efforts to extend the federal tax credit for electric vehicles in order to accelerate EV adoption in the US, several trade groups representing oil companies are fighting back.

  The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, along with several other fossil fuel trade groups, have sent a letter to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-WI) to kill any effort to revive the federal tax credit.

They wrote (via the Oil and Gas Journal):

“We encourage the House and Senate to build on tax reform and not take a step backward by expanding the EV tax credit this Congress. Even if the new policy has a phaseout year, once it is included as part of tax extenders, it is very likely to be renewed year-by-year.”



Read Article


Big Oil Fears The Electric Revolution, Wants EV Tax Credit Eliminated NOW

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

There should be no bribe to influence people as to what car they should buy. That isn't free market.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2018 10:24:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

rockreid

Lol I wonder if these Oil-soaked clowns are ready to give up their own Socialism via tax cuts and writeoffs for oil drilling. I guess all that extra padding to their own personal bank accounts due to profit-based salary bonuses has gone to their heads and they have forgotten about the hundreds of $$$ Billions in benefits afforded to them that no other industry gets.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. If these Oil industry barons can get THEIR Socialism, you can sure as hell believe I’m going to get MINE.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2018 10:26:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Fotto1

I want $7500 in welfare to buy an Acura NSX

Fotto1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2018 10:45:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]