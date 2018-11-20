Big Oil Fears The Electric Revolution, Wants EV Tax Credit Eliminated NOW

As some have launched efforts to extend the federal tax credit for electric vehicles in order to accelerate EV adoption in the US, several trade groups representing oil companies are fighting back. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, along with several other fossil fuel trade groups, have sent a letter to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-WI) to kill any effort to revive the federal tax credit.

They wrote (via the Oil and Gas Journal):