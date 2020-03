In January, an investment group by the name of Yew Tree led by fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll rescued Aston Martin from its latest financial perils with a $657-million parachute, in the process assuming 16. 7 percent ownership of the automaker. Since then, panic over the worsening COVID-19 pandemic has sent stock prices—Aston's included—tumbling, allowing Yew Tree to strategically increase its share of ownership in the company to 25 percent.



