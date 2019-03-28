Black Boxes, Breathalyzers, And Speed Limiters To Be Common in Deep State EU

People in charge of automotive safety in the European Union have tentatively agreed on a litany of new car technology, including black box-style data recorders, that will be required standard equipment by 2022.

Buckle up, it’s a pretty long list.

Before anybody gets too excited about anything here, the proposed agreement we’re talking about is “provisional” and the BBC reports that “it could be several months before the European Parliament and Council formally approve the measures” and “The European Parliament will not be able to consider the provisional rules until after its elections take place in May.”



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Nanny State!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2019 10:21:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

